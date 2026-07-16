Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Trading Down 14% - Here's What Happened

Shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) were down 14% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $204.56 and last traded at $205.9360. Approximately 16,182,285 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 11,739,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $239.38.

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Trending Headlines about Bloom Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: IDF and Oaktree announced a $1.7 billion investment in Bloom Energy fuel cells for Nebius’ AI infrastructure build-out, highlighting a large commercial deployment and stronger demand for Bloom’s power solutions. Article Title

IDF and Oaktree announced a $1.7 billion investment in Bloom Energy fuel cells for Nebius’ AI infrastructure build-out, highlighting a large commercial deployment and stronger demand for Bloom’s power solutions. Positive Sentiment: The project reinforces Bloom Energy’s role in AI data-center power supply, a fast-growing theme that could support future orders and investor enthusiasm. Article Title

The project reinforces Bloom Energy’s role in AI data-center power supply, a fast-growing theme that could support future orders and investor enthusiasm. Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer’s “buy” mention may be adding to positive sentiment around the stock. Article Title

Jim Cramer’s “buy” mention may be adding to positive sentiment around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Recent analyst commentary included a higher price target from Clear Street, but the firm kept a Hold rating, so the signal is mixed rather than a strong bullish catalyst. Article Title

Recent analyst commentary included a higher price target from Clear Street, but the firm kept a Hold rating, so the signal is mixed rather than a strong bullish catalyst. Negative Sentiment: A short-seller report from Hunterbrook questioned Bloom Energy’s supply chain, warning that dependence on China for scandium could threaten future growth if exports are restricted. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BE. Wall Street Zen raised Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $235.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $250.41.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BE

Bloom Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,117.90 and a beta of 3.73. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $280.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. Bloom Energy's quarterly revenue was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John T. Chambers sold 55,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.69, for a total transaction of $16,372,950.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 238,333 shares in the company, valued at $70,949,350.77. The trade was a 18.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aman Joshi sold 8,343 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.37, for a total transaction of $2,505,986.91. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 163,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,202,708.59. The trade was a 4.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,617 shares of company stock worth $44,003,909. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bloom Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Bloom Energy by 49.3% in the second quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bloom Energy by 51.7% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 2,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company's stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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