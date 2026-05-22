Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Trading Down 1.8% - Should You Sell?

Shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) fell 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $301.85 and last traded at $302.2590. 9,302,385 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 11,182,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $307.88.

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Bloom Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bloom Energy’s partnership with Nebius to power AI data centers is being seen as a major growth catalyst, with the deal reinforcing demand for its fuel-cell systems in the expanding AI infrastructure buildout. Bloom Energy rises 2% after partnering with European AI infrastructure upstart in $2.6 billion deal

Bloom Energy’s partnership with Nebius to power AI data centers is being seen as a major growth catalyst, with the deal reinforcing demand for its fuel-cell systems in the expanding AI infrastructure buildout. Positive Sentiment: Follow-up coverage highlighted Bloom Energy as one of the smartest long-term energy bets during the AI and energy boom, which may be keeping bullish investor sentiment elevated. 2 Energy Stocks That Are the Smartest Long-Term Buys During the Energy Boom

Follow-up coverage highlighted Bloom Energy as one of the smartest long-term energy bets during the AI and energy boom, which may be keeping bullish investor sentiment elevated. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary suggests the stock’s rapid run may have pushed it ahead of fundamentals, which could encourage profit-taking or volatility after the sharp rally. Bloom Energy’s Rally May Have Pushed the Stock Too Far

Some commentary suggests the stock’s rapid run may have pushed it ahead of fundamentals, which could encourage profit-taking or volatility after the sharp rally. Negative Sentiment: Heavy put option activity on Thursday suggests some traders are hedging against a pullback in Bloom Energy shares after the recent surge.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BE. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $281.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Roth Mkm set a $225.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $267.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bloom Energy from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $217.48.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.10 and a 200-day moving average of $153.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,043.97 and a beta of 3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 2,111 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.24, for a total value of $608,474.64. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 210,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,603,612.96. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.96, for a total value of $6,674,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 108,524 shares in the company, valued at $28,971,567.04. The trade was a 18.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 525,271 shares of company stock valued at $99,167,479 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Compound Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the company's stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 37.2% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company's stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.1% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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