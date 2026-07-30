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Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:BLUW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Short interest fell 40.5% to 1,924 shares as of July 15, down from 3,231 shares on June 30. Short interest represents 0.0% of shares outstanding, with a days-to-cover ratio of 0.2.
  • BLUW shares recently traded at $10.37, near their 52-week high of $10.41, while the company reported a quarterly loss of $0.03 per share.
  • Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (D-)” rating, and the stock’s sole analyst rating remains “Sell.” Several institutional investors, including AQR Arbitrage and TENOR Capital Management, recently acquired positions.
  • Five stocks we like better than Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III.

Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:BLUW - Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,924 shares, a drop of 40.5% from the June 30th total of 3,231 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,542 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III Price Performance

BLUW stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $10.37. The company had a trading volume of 26,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,902. Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $10.41. The company's fifty day moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average is $10.31.

Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:BLUW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Report on Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III

Institutional Trading of Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLUW. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter valued at about $3,455,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,943,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter worth about $4,566,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,485,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,970,000.

About Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III

(Get Free Report)

Blue Water Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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