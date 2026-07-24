B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Hold" from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 206.25.

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BME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a GBX 180 target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Shore Capital Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 215 price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on B&M European Value Retail

Insider Transactions at B&M European Value Retail

In other news, insider Tjeerd Jegen bought 53,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 187 per share, with a total value of £99,297. Also, insider Peter Pritchard purchased 53,016 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 192 per share, for a total transaction of £101,790.72. 22.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

B&M European Value Retail Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of LON:BME opened at GBX 213.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 306.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.09. B&M European Value Retail has a 1-year low of GBX 140 and a 1-year high of GBX 269.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 191 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 180.50.

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported GBX 16.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of GBX 577.50 billion during the quarter. B&M European Value Retail had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 2.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that B&M European Value Retail will post 38.4814815 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

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