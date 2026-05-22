BMO Capital Markets Has Lowered Expectations for Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Stock Price

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $108.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets' price target indicates a potential upside of 15.14% from the company's current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HLNE. UBS Group decreased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $184.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research downgraded Hamilton Lane from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hamilton Lane from $159.00 to $141.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $148.00 target price on Hamilton Lane and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $149.00.

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Hamilton Lane Price Performance

Shares of HLNE opened at $88.59 on Friday. Hamilton Lane has a 1-year low of $82.68 and a 1-year high of $179.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $193.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.05 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLNE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,466 shares of the company's stock worth $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 4,806.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,103 shares of the company's stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 196.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,483 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,474,000 after buying an additional 6,636 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 39,766.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,392 shares of the company's stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Hamilton Lane

Here are the key news stories impacting Hamilton Lane this week:

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane is a global private markets investment management firm specializing in the full spectrum of private equity and credit strategies. The company partners with institutional investors and wealth managers to design, implement and manage customized portfolios in primary fund investing, secondary market transactions and direct co-investment opportunities. By combining investment selection, portfolio construction and ongoing monitoring, Hamilton Lane seeks to optimize risk-adjusted returns across diverse private markets exposures.

Founded in 1991, Hamilton Lane has developed a track record of investment and advisory services in private markets.

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