BMO Capital Markets Increases Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Price Target to $83.00

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "market perform" rating on the basic materials company's stock. BMO Capital Markets' target price suggests a potential downside of 3.58% from the company's previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $100.00 target price on Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $100.00 price objective on Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Stephens decreased their target price on Cal-Maine Foods from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $94.71.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CALM

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

Cal-Maine Foods stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.08. 432,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,290. The firm's fifty day moving average is $80.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.25. Cal-Maine Foods has a fifty-two week low of $71.92 and a fifty-two week high of $119.17.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $552.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.83 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 20.07%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.04 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cal-Maine Foods

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,401 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 100.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 10.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 85,422 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $7,765,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 323.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Cal-Maine Foods

Here are the key news stories impacting Cal-Maine Foods this week:

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names. It sells its products to various customers, including national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, independent supermarkets, foodservice distributors, and egg product consumers primarily in the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western, and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cal-Maine Foods, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cal-Maine Foods wasn't on the list.

While Cal-Maine Foods currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here