BMO Capital Markets Increases DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target to $150.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "market perform" rating on the utilities provider's stock. BMO Capital Markets' price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.54% from the stock's previous close.

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Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on DTE Energy from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho set a $164.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $172.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $158.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DTE

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.29. 56,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,601. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $126.23 and a 1 year high of $155.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business's 50 day moving average price is $147.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.62. The company has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.38.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. DTE Energy had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total value of $143,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 6,233 shares of the company's stock, valued at $895,806.76. This represents a 13.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 227.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,729,226 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $352,016,000 after buying an additional 1,895,631 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,423,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,604,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,305,533 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,392,888,000 after acquiring an additional 766,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 176.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,015,208 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $134,474,000 after acquiring an additional 648,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting DTE Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting DTE Energy this week:

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

Further Reading

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