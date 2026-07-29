BMO Capital Markets Increases Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target to $130.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "market perform" rating on the biopharmaceutical company's stock. BMO Capital Markets' price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.24% from the stock's previous close.

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Several other research firms have also weighed in on INCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Incyte from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a "market perform" rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Incyte from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $116.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Incyte

Incyte Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ INCY traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.41. 236,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,604. Incyte has a 52 week low of $73.81 and a 52 week high of $132.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.86. The stock has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.76.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Incyte had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 26.71%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that Incyte will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Incyte

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Incyte by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perbak Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perbak Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Incyte this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: Revenue rose 38% year over year to $1.67 billion, while adjusted EPS of $3.09 surpassed the $2.20 consensus estimate. Total net sales increased 40% to $1.49 billion. Incyte quarterly earnings report

Revenue rose 38% year over year to $1.67 billion, while adjusted EPS of $3.09 surpassed the $2.20 consensus estimate. Total net sales increased 40% to $1.49 billion. Positive Sentiment: 2026 guidance was raised: Incyte now expects total net sales of $5.13 billion to $5.26 billion, up from its prior $4.77 billion to $4.94 billion forecast. Opzelura guidance increased to $1.05 billion-$1.10 billion following a CMS settlement.

Incyte now expects total net sales of $5.13 billion to $5.26 billion, up from its prior $4.77 billion to $4.94 billion forecast. Opzelura guidance increased to $1.05 billion-$1.10 billion following a CMS settlement. Positive Sentiment: Broad portfolio growth strengthened the outlook: Jakafi sales rose 7% to $817 million, Opzelura sales surged 173% to $450 million, and the Hematology and Oncology portfolio grew 69% to $222 million. The CMS agreement includes an estimated $300 million-$310 million 2026 Opzelura benefit, including a $246 million one-time non-cash contribution. Ten clinical readouts, including four registrational trials, are expected in the second half of 2026. Incyte Q2 outlook analysis

Jakafi sales rose 7% to $817 million, Opzelura sales surged 173% to $450 million, and the Hematology and Oncology portfolio grew 69% to $222 million. The CMS agreement includes an estimated $300 million-$310 million 2026 Opzelura benefit, including a $246 million one-time non-cash contribution. Ten clinical readouts, including four registrational trials, are expected in the second half of 2026. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views are mixed: HC Wainwright raised its Buy price target from $140 to $150, while UBS reiterated Hold with a $113 target, suggesting the recent rally may have limited near-term upside according to UBS.

HC Wainwright raised its Buy price target from $140 to $150, while UBS reiterated Hold with a $113 target, suggesting the recent rally may have limited near-term upside according to UBS. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and execution risks remain: Several analysts’ targets remain below the current market level, and Incyte discontinued an early-stage JAK inhibitor program to focus on next-generation candidates. Reported insider activity also showed selling without purchases over the past six months, though such transactions may not reflect management’s current business outlook.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation is a Wilmington, Delaware–based biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies in oncology and inflammation. Since its founding in 2002, Incyte has grown from a small research organization into a global enterprise, advancing a portfolio of internally developed and partnered assets. The company's research and development efforts center on small-molecule drugs and biologics that modulate critical signaling pathways implicated in cancer, autoimmune disorders and rare diseases.

The company's flagship product is Jakafi® (ruxolitinib), a Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor approved for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera.

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