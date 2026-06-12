BMO Capital Markets Issues Positive Forecast for Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Stock Price

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a "market perform" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. BMO Capital Markets' price objective points to a potential downside of 1.63% from the company's previous close.

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APLE has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $14.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APLE

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.27. 82,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,964,068. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.89. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $16.35.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $337.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $327.81 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Apple Hospitality REIT

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $69,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 747,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,430,786.36. This represents a 0.67% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple Hospitality REIT

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,962,856 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $154,627,000 after purchasing an additional 68,794 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,107,802 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $84,227,000 after buying an additional 127,327 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,721,481 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $55,950,000 after buying an additional 1,786,018 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,714,872 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $55,871,000 after buying an additional 125,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerbridge Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. now owns 4,229,785 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $50,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company's stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT NYSE: APLE is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality, upscale, select-service hotels. The company's portfolio primarily consists of properties operated under premium franchise agreements with leading lodging brands such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt. Apple Hospitality REIT is self-managed and internally advised, overseeing property management, revenue optimization and asset-level operations through its in-house team of hospitality professionals.

The company's holdings encompass over 200 hotels featuring more than 30,000 guest rooms across a diverse array of markets in the United States.

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