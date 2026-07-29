BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Brookfield (NYSE:BN) to "Strong-Buy"

Brookfield (NYSE:BN - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets to a "strong-buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BN. TD Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. TD upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $59.00 target price on shares of Brookfield and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up from $48.50) on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $56.64.

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Brookfield Trading Up 0.9%

Brookfield stock opened at $42.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $104.09 billion, a PE ratio of 83.26 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.23. Brookfield has a 52 week low of $37.93 and a 52 week high of $49.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,247,627 shares of the company's stock worth $138,287,000 after purchasing an additional 80,738 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 2nd quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Allied Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation NYSE: BN is a global alternative asset manager that specializes in real assets. The company invests in and operates businesses across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power and energy, private equity and credit. Its activities span both ownership and active management of physical assets as well as the operation of investment funds and vehicles that provide institutional and retail investors access to long‑lived, cash‑generating assets.

Brookfield's services include asset management, direct investing, property development and the operation of infrastructure and energy businesses.

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