BNP Paribas Exane Cuts Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $315.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from $463.00 to $315.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the software maker's stock. BNP Paribas Exane's price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.29% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on INTU. Argus cut their price target on Intuit from $780.00 to $580.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $800.00 to $640.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Intuit from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $575.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Intuit from $819.00 to $720.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $571.74.

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Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU traded down $75.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $307.94. The company's stock had a trading volume of 9,870,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,705,499. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Intuit has a one year low of $304.50 and a one year high of $813.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $408.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $514.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 21.57%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.65 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total value of $146,653.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,621.20. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,918,438 shares of the software maker's stock worth $19,156,152,000 after purchasing an additional 296,448 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Intuit by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,062,848 shares of the software maker's stock worth $8,653,092,000 after acquiring an additional 180,069 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,614,539 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $4,369,488,000 after buying an additional 87,451 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,100,857 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,378,912,000 after purchasing an additional 60,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $3,058,407,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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