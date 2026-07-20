BNP Paribas Exane Has Lowered Expectations for Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Stock Price

Clorox (NYSE:CLX - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane's price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.65% from the stock's current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Clorox from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Clorox from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Clorox from $110.00 to $97.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $103.33.

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Clorox Stock Down 0.7%

CLX traded down $0.69 on Monday, reaching $95.62. The company's stock had a trading volume of 903,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,578. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.54. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $84.70 and a fifty-two week high of $132.03.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. Clorox had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 443.64%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Clorox will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Clorox

In related news, Director Pierre R. Breber purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.82 per share, with a total value of $429,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,760. This represents a 38.46% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Clorox

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $135,735,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Clorox by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,880,341 shares of the company's stock valued at $492,085,000 after buying an additional 884,751 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 6,907.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 749,703 shares of the company's stock valued at $75,593,000 after acquiring an additional 739,005 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,856,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,740,175 shares of the company's stock worth $214,564,000 after acquiring an additional 439,797 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company's flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox's diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

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