BNP Paribas Exane Has Lowered Expectations for Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Stock Price

Equifax (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by BNP Paribas Exane from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the credit services provider's stock. BNP Paribas Exane's target price points to a potential upside of 18.73% from the company's current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Equifax from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Equifax from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on Equifax from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $225.28.

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Equifax Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE EFX traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $155.81. The stock had a trading volume of 192,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,183. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.32. Equifax has a twelve month low of $152.95 and a twelve month high of $275.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company's 50 day moving average price is $171.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.97.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.17. Equifax had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equifax has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.340-8.740 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equifax will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 37,791 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.40, for a total value of $6,515,168.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 271,730 shares in the company, valued at $46,846,252. This represents a 12.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Chad M. Borton sold 2,455 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.89, for a total transaction of $426,899.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,132,885.02. The trade was a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equifax

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 2,625.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Equifax by 0.8% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,647 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Essential Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 2,116.3% during the first quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company's stock.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc NYSE: EFX is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company's offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

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