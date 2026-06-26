BNP Paribas Exane Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Stock Price

Accenture (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at BNP Paribas Exane from $180.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the information technology services provider's stock. BNP Paribas Exane's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.86% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ACN. HSBC cut their price objective on Accenture from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore set a $180.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $247.00 to $201.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $195.00.

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Accenture Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $1.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.62. 1,247,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,862,701. Accenture has a 1 year low of $118.15 and a 1 year high of $307.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 10.66%.The business had revenue of $18.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.780-13.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture will post 13.84 EPS for the current year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Atsushi Egawa sold 4,872 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total transaction of $863,026.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,802 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,267,746.28. The trade was a 27.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 27.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,794,695 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $355,870,000 after acquiring an additional 389,483 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its holdings in Accenture by 27.2% in the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 20,673 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its stake in Accenture by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 15,516 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Farmers National Bank increased its holdings in Accenture by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 22,580 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Solutions Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company's stock.

Accenture News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Accenture this week:

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

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