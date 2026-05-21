BNP Paribas Exane Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) Stock Price

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from $228.00 to $202.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has an "underperform" rating on the home improvement retailer's stock. BNP Paribas Exane's price target points to a potential downside of 6.74% from the company's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore cut their price target on Lowe's Companies from $250.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $303.00 to $281.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $271.20.

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Lowe's Companies Stock Down 2.0%

NYSE LOW traded down $4.46 on Thursday, reaching $216.59. The stock had a trading volume of 263,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771,480. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.40. Lowe's Companies has a 12-month low of $208.00 and a 12-month high of $293.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.91.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.06. Lowe's Companies had a negative return on equity of 61.40% and a net margin of 7.71%.The firm had revenue of $23.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe's Companies will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe's Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Lowe's Companies by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $7,889,000 after buying an additional 17,413 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Lowe's Companies by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 22.3% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 1.3% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 12,124 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 13.1% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,378 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company's stock.

Lowe's Companies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lowe's Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lowe’s beat both earnings and revenue estimates in the first quarter, helped by Pro demand, spring sales execution, and online growth. LOWE'S REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2026 SALES AND EARNINGS RESULTS

Lowe’s beat both earnings and revenue estimates in the first quarter, helped by Pro demand, spring sales execution, and online growth. Positive Sentiment: The company launched an AI-powered “Material Lists” tool to speed up quoting for Pro customers, reinforcing its push into tech-enabled contractor workflows. Lowe's Boosts Pro Efficiency with AI-Driven Material Lists

The company launched an AI-powered “Material Lists” tool to speed up quoting for Pro customers, reinforcing its push into tech-enabled contractor workflows. Neutral Sentiment: Several analysts cut price targets after the report, but most still kept constructive ratings such as overweight or outperform, signaling confidence despite near-term profit pressure.

Several analysts cut price targets after the report, but most still kept constructive ratings such as overweight or outperform, signaling confidence despite near-term profit pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Lowe’s reaffirmed full-year guidance, which was roughly in line on revenue but below the Street on EPS, keeping expectations modest amid a weak housing market.

Lowe’s reaffirmed full-year guidance, which was roughly in line on revenue but below the Street on EPS, keeping expectations modest amid a weak housing market. Negative Sentiment: Management described the U.S. housing market as very challenging, with consumers delaying big-ticket DIY projects; that cautious tone appears to be limiting enthusiasm for the stock.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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