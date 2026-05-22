BNP Paribas Exane Issues Positive Forecast for Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Stock Price

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from $285.00 to $290.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the industrial products company's stock. BNP Paribas Exane's target price suggests a potential upside of 1.18% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NDSN. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered Nordson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Nordson from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Nordson in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $308.43.

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Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $286.61. 53,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,758. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $274.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.99. Nordson has a 52 week low of $191.99 and a 52 week high of $305.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.04. Nordson had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $740.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $728.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Nordson's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Nordson has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 8,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.04, for a total value of $2,556,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,814.72. This represents a 54.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundaram Nagarajan sold 41,800 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.26, for a total value of $12,258,268.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 64,824 shares in the company, valued at $19,010,286.24. This represents a 39.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 77,393 shares of company stock valued at $22,549,703 over the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordson

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,654,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Nordson by 10,127.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 586,877 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $141,103,000 after purchasing an additional 581,139 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 718,616 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $163,093,000 after buying an additional 376,395 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 592,385 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $134,442,000 after buying an additional 226,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 539.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 252,353 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $60,673,000 after buying an additional 212,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company's stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation designs, manufactures and markets precision dispensing equipment and systems that apply adhesives, coatings, sealants and polymers in a broad range of industrial and medical applications. The company's portfolio spans fluid systems, curing and surface preparation technologies, vacuum and thermal management products, and advanced test and inspection solutions. Nordson's offerings serve critical manufacturing processes by delivering exacting dispensing accuracy and process control to ensure consistent product performance and high production throughput.

Nordson operates through multiple segments that cater to diverse markets including electronics, packaging, medical, energy, automotive and general industrial sectors.

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