BNP Paribas Exane Raises Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target to $117.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at BNP Paribas Exane from $115.00 to $117.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane's target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.08% from the company's current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HAS. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Roth Mkm set a $120.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $113.64.

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Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.58. 611,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900,621. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $93.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.31. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $64.74 and a twelve month high of $106.98.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $969.20 million. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a positive return on equity of 172.27%. The business's revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hasbro will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Hasbro

In other Hasbro news, CEO Christian P. Cocks sold 196,411 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $19,705,915.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 303,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,431,092.30. The trade was a 39.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hasbro

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,233 shares of the company's stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company's stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company's stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Severin Investments LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 3.1% in the first quarter. Severin Investments LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company's stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 21.3% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company's stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company's stock.

Hasbro News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Hasbro this week:

Positive Sentiment: Hasbro delivered a strong Q1 earnings beat, reporting EPS of $1.47 versus expectations of about $1.20, and revenue of $1.0 billion versus estimates of $969.2 million. Revenue rose 12.7% year over year, helped by strength in Wizards of the Coast and digital gaming, especially Magic: The Gathering. Reuters article

Hasbro delivered a strong Q1 earnings beat, reporting EPS of $1.47 versus expectations of about $1.20, and revenue of $1.0 billion versus estimates of $969.2 million. Revenue rose 12.7% year over year, helped by strength in Wizards of the Coast and digital gaming, especially Magic: The Gathering. Positive Sentiment: The company said digital games and Wizards drove the quarter, reinforcing that its higher-margin gaming segment remains a key growth engine for Hasbro. WSJ article

The company said digital games and Wizards drove the quarter, reinforcing that its higher-margin gaming segment remains a key growth engine for Hasbro. Neutral Sentiment: Hasbro announced a quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share, which may support the stock for income-focused investors but is not the main driver of today’s trading. Business Wire article

Hasbro announced a quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share, which may support the stock for income-focused investors but is not the main driver of today’s trading. Negative Sentiment: Shares sold off because investors were disappointed that Hasbro maintained its full-year revenue growth outlook of 3%-5% and adjusted EBITDA guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.45 billion instead of raising it after the beat. Boston Globe article

Shares sold off because investors were disappointed that Hasbro maintained its full-year revenue growth outlook of 3%-5% and adjusted EBITDA guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.45 billion instead of raising it after the beat. Negative Sentiment: Management also flagged a cybersecurity-related delay in Q2 and the cancellation of a Dungeons & Dragons game, adding to uncertainty around near-term growth and product pipeline execution. TipRanks article

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc is a global play and entertainment company, known for designing, manufacturing and marketing a diverse portfolio of toys, games and consumer products. Founded in 1923 as Hassenfeld Brothers and headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, the company has grown into one of the foremost names in the toy industry, with a presence in retail, digital and entertainment channels worldwide.

The company's brand portfolio features iconic properties such as Monopoly, Play-Doh, Nerf, My Little Pony and Transformers.

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