BNP Paribas FY2026 EPS Estimate Lowered by Erste Group Bank

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Erste Group Bank cut their FY2026 EPS estimates for BNP Paribas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $6.53 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.64. The consensus estimate for BNP Paribas' current full-year earnings is $6.71 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, July 20th. DZ Bank upgraded BNP Paribas from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Kepler Capital Markets raised BNP Paribas from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

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BNP Paribas Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BNPQY opened at $60.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.87. BNP Paribas has a 12-month low of $37.50 and a 12-month high of $61.94. The company has a market capitalization of $133.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.24. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $16.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.44 billion.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas is a major international banking group headquartered in Paris, France, formed through the 2000 merger of Banque Nationale de Paris (BNP) and Paribas. The group provides a broad range of banking and financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients, operating as one of the leading universal banks in Europe with a global footprint.

Its principal business activities encompass retail banking and services, corporate and institutional banking, and investment solutions.

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