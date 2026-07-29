BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

BNPQY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank raised BNP Paribas from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

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BNP Paribas Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNPQY opened at $61.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. BNP Paribas has a 12-month low of $37.50 and a 12-month high of $61.94. The company's 50 day moving average price is $56.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.79. The firm has a market cap of $136.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.77.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.24. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 25.22%.The business had revenue of $16.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.44 billion. Equities research analysts predict that BNP Paribas will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas is a major international banking group headquartered in Paris, France, formed through the 2000 merger of Banque Nationale de Paris (BNP) and Paribas. The group provides a broad range of banking and financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients, operating as one of the leading universal banks in Europe with a global footprint.

Its principal business activities encompass retail banking and services, corporate and institutional banking, and investment solutions.

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