BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:DSM) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM - Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.07 and traded as high as $6.14. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund shares last traded at $6.1210, with a volume of 87,631 shares traded.

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BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Trading Up 0.2%

The business's fifty day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.05.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,179,441 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $31,957,000 after purchasing an additional 26,850 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 2.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 3,559,421 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $21,072,000 after purchasing an additional 73,309 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 3,308,091 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $20,411,000 after purchasing an additional 683,653 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,862,381 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $11,491,000 after purchasing an additional 195,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,239,418 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $7,647,000 after purchasing an additional 278,303 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Inc NYSE: DSM is a closed-end, diversified management investment company sponsored by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. Launched in 2007, DSM is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and offers investors access to a professionally managed portfolio of municipal debt securities. As a publicly traded fund, DSM combines the liquidity of the secondary market with the long-term investment horizon of a mutual fund structure.

The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income tax.

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