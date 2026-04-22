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Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust logo with Real Estate background
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Key Points

  • Boardwalk REIT has an average analyst rating of "Moderate Buy" from eight firms with a 12‑month consensus target of C$81.06; analysts' views break down to four holds, three buys and one strong buy, and several firms recently trimmed price targets.
  • Shares opened at C$67.40 (12‑month range C$60.75–C$75.37) with a market cap of C$3.51 billion, a P/E of 17.55 and a beta of 0.40, indicating moderate valuation and low market volatility relative to the market.
  • Boardwalk reported quarterly EPS of C($1.21) on C$164.85 million revenue while analysts forecast about 4.45 EPS for the year, and the trust declared a monthly dividend of $0.15 (ex‑dividend Apr 30) implying a ~2.7% yield and a 41.8% payout ratio.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$81.06.

BEI.UN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$83.00 to C$82.00 and set a "strong-buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$78.00 to C$75.50 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$79.00 to C$78.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$81.00 to C$80.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

View Our Latest Analysis on BEI.UN

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of BEI.UN opened at C$67.40 on Wednesday. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$60.75 and a 12-month high of C$75.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.40. The stock's 50-day moving average price is C$65.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$65.48.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported C($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 118.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of C$164.85 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust will post 4.4537396 earnings per share for the current year.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust's dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust, or Boardwalk REIT, is a real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, development, and management of residential multifamily communities throughout Canada. Although the company's cumulative residential property portfolio includes holdings in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec, the majority of its total units are located in Alberta. The submarkets around the cities of Calgary and Edmonton, specifically, account for the majority of Boardwalk REIT's total residential suites.

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Analyst Recommendations for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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