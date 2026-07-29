Bodycote's (BOY) Sector perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank Of Canada

Bodycote (LON:BOY - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "sector perform" rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a report released on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 750 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.41% from the company's current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 900 price target on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bodycote to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 835 to GBX 960 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 846.67.

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Bodycote Price Performance

Bodycote stock opened at GBX 685.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.35. Bodycote has a 52-week low of GBX 573 and a 52-week high of GBX 850. The stock's 50 day moving average price is GBX 714.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 713.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Bodycote (LON:BOY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported GBX 18.10 EPS for the quarter. Bodycote had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 8.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bodycote will post 54.0540541 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bodycote

The leading provider of heat treatment and specialist thermal processing services worldwide. Heat treatment encompasses a variety of techniques and specialist engineering processes which improve the properties of metals and alloys and extend the life of components and is a vital part of any manufacturing process. Bodycote is uniquely placed via our global network and the experience and knowledge of our people to offer high quality, reliable and cost-effective services to manufacturers whatever their size or market sector.

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