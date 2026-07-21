Boeing (BA) Expected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Boeing to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share and revenue of $24.1908 billion for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 10:30 AM ET.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $22.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Boeing to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Boeing Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $209.49 on Tuesday. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $176.77 and a fifty-two week high of $254.35. The business's fifty day moving average is $221.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The firm has a market cap of $165.14 billion, a PE ratio of 101.70 and a beta of 1.21.

Trending Headlines about Boeing

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Positive Sentiment: Boeing secured large new aircraft commitments, including up to 20 787 Dreamliners from Philippine Airlines, 100 737 MAX jets from SMBC Aviation Capital, and 28 more 787s from Riyadh Air, signaling strong demand for its commercial planes. Article Title

Boeing secured large new aircraft commitments, including up to 20 787 Dreamliners from Philippine Airlines, 100 737 MAX jets from SMBC Aviation Capital, and 28 more 787s from Riyadh Air, signaling strong demand for its commercial planes. Positive Sentiment: Reports also said FAA certification for the 737 MAX 7 and MAX 10 is nearing completion, which could unlock additional deliveries and improve Boeing’s production outlook. Article Title

Reports also said FAA certification for the 737 MAX 7 and MAX 10 is nearing completion, which could unlock additional deliveries and improve Boeing’s production outlook. Positive Sentiment: Boeing also won an appeal that decertified a shareholder class action tied to 737 MAX safety issues, reducing a legal overhang. Article Title

Boeing also won an appeal that decertified a shareholder class action tied to 737 MAX safety issues, reducing a legal overhang. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Kelly Ortberg said Boeing will delay any new commercial jet program for a couple more years while it repairs finances and focuses on existing aircraft production and reliability. Article Title

CEO Kelly Ortberg said Boeing will delay any new commercial jet program for a couple more years while it repairs finances and focuses on existing aircraft production and reliability. Neutral Sentiment: Air Force One remains on track for 2028 delivery, but the program will require more spending and remains a costly, long-running project. Article Title

Air Force One remains on track for 2028 delivery, but the program will require more spending and remains a costly, long-running project. Negative Sentiment: Management’s caution about balancing cash flow, debt reduction, and production improvements before launching a next-generation jet suggests Boeing is still under financial pressure. Article Title

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other news, Director Bradley D. Tilden acquired 1,370 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $218.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,345.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $299,345. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CrossGen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on BA shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Boeing from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings lowered Boeing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Btg Pactual set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $261.53.

View Our Latest Report on Boeing

Boeing Company Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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