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Bogota Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BSBK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Bogota Financial logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest in Bogota Financial fell 53.6% to 7,308 shares as of July 15, representing approximately 0.1% of shares outstanding and 1.1 days of average trading volume.
  • BSBK shares rose 1.3% to $9.07, while the company reported quarterly EPS of $0.06 on $4.75 million in revenue. Its market capitalization was approximately $116.55 million.
  • Vanguard increased its Bogota Financial position by 4.7%, and institutional investors now own 11.63% of the company. The stock maintains an overall “Hold” rating from analysts.
  • Interested in Bogota Financial? Here are five stocks we like better.

Bogota Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BSBK - Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,308 shares, a drop of 53.6% from the June 30th total of 15,765 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company's shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,617 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Bogota Financial Stock Up 1.3%

BSBK stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.07. 119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Bogota Financial has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $8.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.63. The firm has a market cap of $116.55 million, a P/E ratio of 53.34 and a beta of 0.14.

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bogota Financial had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $4.75 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Bogota Financial

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bogota Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bogota Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BSBK - Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,608 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.45% of Bogota Financial worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 11.63% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bogota Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bogota Financial

Bogota Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bogota Financial Corp NASDAQ: BSBK is the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank, a New Jersey-chartered savings institution headquartered in Bogota, New Jersey. As a community-focused financial services provider, the company offers a range of deposit, lending and cash management solutions tailored to individuals, small businesses and commercial clients in Bergen County and surrounding areas.

The company's deposit portfolio includes checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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