BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Hold" by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.1818.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BOKF. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BOK Financial from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on BOK Financial from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays raised their target price on BOK Financial from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered BOK Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on BOK Financial

BOK Financial Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $138.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. BOK Financial has a 12-month low of $93.94 and a 12-month high of $139.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.68.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $553.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.71 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 18.05%.During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. BOK Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BOK Financial news, EVP Jeffrey A. Reid sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.52, for a total transaction of $162,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,880.32. This trade represents a 12.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.91, for a total value of $67,455.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,436 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,407,920.76. The trade was a 4.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $738,571. Company insiders own 63.53% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of BOK Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,708,525 shares of the bank's stock worth $346,843,000 after acquiring an additional 34,833 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,231,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,994,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 908,800 shares of the bank's stock valued at $107,656,000 after buying an additional 254,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,649 shares of the bank's stock valued at $103,374,000 after buying an additional 44,068 shares during the period. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation NASDAQ: BOKF, headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is a diversified financial services holding company serving businesses, professionals and individuals across the central and western United States. Through its banking subsidiary, BOK Financial offers a full suite of commercial banking, treasury and payment management services, as well as consumer deposit and lending solutions. The company's offerings also encompass wealth management, trust and asset management, investment banking, and insurance products designed to meet the needs of both retail and institutional clients.

The roots of BOK Financial date back to the founding of the Bank of Oklahoma in 1910.

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