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Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
July 17, 2026
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Key Points

  • Bombardier has a consensus analyst rating of "Hold" from 11 covering firms, with two sells, five holds, and four buys. The average 12-month price target is $263.00.
  • Recent analyst actions were mixed, including hold and outperform/buy ratings from firms such as TD Securities, RBC, Desjardins, BMO Capital Markets, and National Bank Financial.
  • Bombardier reported better-than-expected Q1 earnings of $1.81 per share versus $0.90 expected, though revenue of $1.60 billion came in slightly below estimates. The stock opened at $237.24 and has traded between $103.87 and $253.51 over the past year.
  • Interested in Bombardier? Here are five stocks we like better.

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $263.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BDRBF shares. National Bank Financial reissued a "sector perform" rating on shares of Bombardier in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. TD Securities reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Bombardier in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Bombardier in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Desjardins restated a "buy" rating on shares of Bombardier in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Bombardier in a report on Friday, May 29th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bombardier

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bombardier stock. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,327 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Bombardier Stock Performance

Shares of Bombardier stock opened at $237.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.18. Bombardier has a one year low of $103.87 and a one year high of $253.51. The company has a market cap of $23.40 billion and a PE ratio of 35.89.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.91. Bombardier had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 56.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bombardier will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bombardier Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bombardier Inc is a Canadian multinational manufacturer specializing in business aircraft. Founded in 1942 by Joseph-Armand Bombardier and headquartered in Montréal, Québec, the company has evolved from its origins in snow vehicles to a focused aviation enterprise. Today, Bombardier designs, manufactures and markets a range of business jets under the Learjet, Challenger and Global series, serving corporate, government and private customers worldwide.

The company’s product portfolio includes light, mid-size and large-cabin jets, complemented by completion, refurbishment and aftermarket support services.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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