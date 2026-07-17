Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $263.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BDRBF shares. National Bank Financial reissued a "sector perform" rating on shares of Bombardier in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. TD Securities reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Bombardier in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Bombardier in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Desjardins restated a "buy" rating on shares of Bombardier in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Bombardier in a report on Friday, May 29th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bombardier stock. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,327 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Bombardier Stock Performance

Shares of Bombardier stock opened at $237.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.18. Bombardier has a one year low of $103.87 and a one year high of $253.51. The company has a market cap of $23.40 billion and a PE ratio of 35.89.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.91. Bombardier had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 56.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bombardier will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier Inc is a Canadian multinational manufacturer specializing in business aircraft. Founded in 1942 by Joseph-Armand Bombardier and headquartered in Montréal, Québec, the company has evolved from its origins in snow vehicles to a focused aviation enterprise. Today, Bombardier designs, manufactures and markets a range of business jets under the Learjet, Challenger and Global series, serving corporate, government and private customers worldwide.

The company’s product portfolio includes light, mid-size and large-cabin jets, complemented by completion, refurbishment and aftermarket support services.

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