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Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Sets New 1-Year High - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Bombardier logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Bombardier shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday, trading as high as $253.53 and last changing hands at that level after a prior close of $250.00.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but leans cautious: Bombardier has a consensus rating of “Hold” with an average price target of $263.00, though several firms recently reiterated outperform/buy ratings.
  • The company posted a strong quarterly profit beat, reporting EPS of $1.81 versus the $0.90 estimate, even as revenue of $1.60 billion came in slightly below expectations.
  • Interested in Bombardier? Here are five stocks we like better.

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $253.53 and last traded at $253.53, with a volume of 738 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $250.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDRBF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Bombardier in a research note on Friday, May 1st. National Bank Financial reissued a "sector perform" rating on shares of Bombardier in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Bombardier in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Bombardier in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Bombardier in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bombardier presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $263.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Bombardier

Bombardier Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion and a PE ratio of 38.63. The company's fifty day moving average is $223.84 and its 200-day moving average is $199.30.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Bombardier had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 56.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bombardier Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bombardier stock. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,327 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Bombardier Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bombardier Inc is a Canadian multinational manufacturer specializing in business aircraft. Founded in 1942 by Joseph-Armand Bombardier and headquartered in Montréal, Québec, the company has evolved from its origins in snow vehicles to a focused aviation enterprise. Today, Bombardier designs, manufactures and markets a range of business jets under the Learjet, Challenger and Global series, serving corporate, government and private customers worldwide.

The company’s product portfolio includes light, mid-size and large-cabin jets, complemented by completion, refurbishment and aftermarket support services.

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