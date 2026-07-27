Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF - Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $259.74, but opened at $250.00. Bombardier shares last traded at $266.95, with a volume of 922 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BDRBF shares. Desjardins reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Bombardier in a research note on Friday, May 1st. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating on shares of Bombardier in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. TD Securities reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Bombardier in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Bombardier in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Bombardier in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bombardier presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $263.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bombardier

Bombardier Stock Down 0.1%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $226.47 and a 200-day moving average of $200.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.64 billion. Bombardier had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a net margin of 9.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bombardier Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bombardier

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bombardier stock. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,327 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier Inc is a Canadian multinational manufacturer specializing in business aircraft. Founded in 1942 by Joseph-Armand Bombardier and headquartered in Montréal, Québec, the company has evolved from its origins in snow vehicles to a focused aviation enterprise. Today, Bombardier designs, manufactures and markets a range of business jets under the Learjet, Challenger and Global series, serving corporate, government and private customers worldwide.

The company’s product portfolio includes light, mid-size and large-cabin jets, complemented by completion, refurbishment and aftermarket support services.

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