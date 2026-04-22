Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Shares Gap Up - Should You Buy?

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $187.87, but opened at $199.77. Bombardier shares last traded at $186.0580, with a volume of 1,351 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Bombardier in a report on Friday, February 13th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce downgraded shares of Bombardier from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Bombardier in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Scotiabank cut shares of Bombardier from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Bombardier from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bombardier has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $263.00.

Read Our Latest Report on BDRBF

Bombardier Price Performance

The stock's 50 day moving average price is $185.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $1.42. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.48 billion. Bombardier had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 43.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bombardier Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bombardier

Bombardier Inc is a Canadian multinational manufacturer specializing in business aircraft. Founded in 1942 by Joseph-Armand Bombardier and headquartered in Montréal, Québec, the company has evolved from its origins in snow vehicles to a focused aviation enterprise. Today, Bombardier designs, manufactures and markets a range of business jets under the Learjet, Challenger and Global series, serving corporate, government and private customers worldwide.

The company’s product portfolio includes light, mid-size and large-cabin jets, complemented by completion, refurbishment and aftermarket support services.

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