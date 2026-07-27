Booking (BKNG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Booking to announce earnings of $2.43 per share and revenue of $7.1915 billion for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 117.14%. The company's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect Booking to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Booking Price Performance

Shares of Booking stock opened at $177.46 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.98 and a 200 day moving average of $177.36. The firm has a market cap of $137.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. Booking has a 1 year low of $150.14 and a 1 year high of $231.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Evercore set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $230.00 target price (down from $240.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 target price on shares of Booking and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Booking from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $227.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Booking

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, VP Peter J. Millones sold 62,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total transaction of $10,229,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 425,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,572,025.25. This trade represents a 12.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company's stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc is a global online travel company that operates a portfolio of consumer brands and technology platforms that facilitate the search for and booking of travel services. The company's businesses focus on accommodations, transportation and related travel services through consumer-facing websites and apps as well as partner distribution channels. Booking Holdings was originally founded as Priceline in the late 1990s and adopted the Booking Holdings name in 2018; it is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Its core offerings include online reservations for hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging; flight and car rental search and booking; and ancillary services that support travel planning and on-property experiences.

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