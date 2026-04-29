Booking Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG - Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 20,747 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 179% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,442 put options.

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Booking Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $174.59. 5,569,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,399,997. The firm has a market cap of $138.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20. Booking has a twelve month low of $150.62 and a twelve month high of $233.58. The stock's 50-day moving average is $173.49 and its 200-day moving average is $192.54.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $27.56 by ($26.42). Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 128.99%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Booking Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Booking's payout ratio is presently 25.26%.

Key Headlines Impacting Booking

Here are the key news stories impacting Booking this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on BKNG. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett reduced their price objective on Booking from $217.60 to $214.80 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Booking from $260.00 to $237.40 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Booking from $244.00 to $220.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $227.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Booking

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 1,125 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,081,600. This trade represents a 6.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.21, for a total value of $204,214.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,288,502.40. This trade represents a 4.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,876 shares of company stock valued at $10,559,629. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Booking by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in Booking by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 87 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company's stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc is a global online travel company that operates a portfolio of consumer brands and technology platforms that facilitate the search for and booking of travel services. The company's businesses focus on accommodations, transportation and related travel services through consumer-facing websites and apps as well as partner distribution channels. Booking Holdings was originally founded as Priceline in the late 1990s and adopted the Booking Holdings name in 2018; it is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Its core offerings include online reservations for hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging; flight and car rental search and booking; and ancillary services that support travel planning and on-property experiences.

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