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Boot Barn (BOOT) to Post Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Boot Barn logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Boot Barn is scheduled to report Q1 2027 earnings after the market closes on Thursday, July 30, with analysts expecting $1.69 per share on $582.98 million in revenue.
  • The company provided Q1 guidance of $1.62 to $1.71 EPS and full-year FY 2027 guidance of $8.21 to $8.64 EPS.
  • Boot Barn’s last quarter beat expectations, reporting $1.45 EPS versus $1.43 expected and revenue of $538.75 million, while Wall Street currently rates the stock a Moderate Buy with a consensus target price of $226.92.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2027 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.69 per share and revenue of $582.9770 million for the quarter. Boot Barn has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.620-1.710 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.210-8.640 EPS. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.02. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $538.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Boot Barn's revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Boot Barn to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Boot Barn Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $149.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.69. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $133.18 and a 12 month high of $210.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cynosure Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company's stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 33,374 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,890,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the company's stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,490 shares of the company's stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company's stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BOOT. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Boot Barn from $244.00 to $225.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Boot Barn from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Boot Barn from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $226.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Boot Barn

About Boot Barn

(Get Free Report)

Boot Barn, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company operates full-price and outlet retail stores under the Boot Barn and BootBarn.com brands, offering a wide assortment of cowboy boots, work boots, casual and fashion footwear, western and work apparel, hats, belts and related accessories. In addition to its brick-and-mortar network, Boot Barn maintains an e-commerce platform to serve customers seeking ranch-and-rodeo style clothing and rugged workwear from coast to coast.

Founded in 1978 in Southern California, Boot Barn began as a single store catering to ranchers, farmworkers and western enthusiasts.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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