Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $226.9167.

A number of research firms have commented on BOOT. Jefferies Financial Group raised Boot Barn from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Boot Barn from $244.00 to $225.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group set a $225.00 price objective on Boot Barn in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Boot Barn from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th.

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Boot Barn Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $154.75 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $162.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.85. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $133.18 and a 52-week high of $210.25. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.69.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $538.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Boot Barn has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.620-1.710 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.210-8.640 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Boot Barn

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 942 shares of the company's stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company's stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Boot Barn by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company's stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boot Barn by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 496 shares of the company's stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 33,374 shares of the company's stock worth $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company operates full-price and outlet retail stores under the Boot Barn and BootBarn.com brands, offering a wide assortment of cowboy boots, work boots, casual and fashion footwear, western and work apparel, hats, belts and related accessories. In addition to its brick-and-mortar network, Boot Barn maintains an e-commerce platform to serve customers seeking ranch-and-rodeo style clothing and rugged workwear from coast to coast.

Founded in 1978 in Southern California, Boot Barn began as a single store catering to ranchers, farmworkers and western enthusiasts.

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