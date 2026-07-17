Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Reduce" from Brokerages

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Reduce" from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.0833.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $88.00 to $69.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st.

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Read Our Latest Stock Report on BAH

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

BAH opened at $65.31 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $71.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $59.50 and a 1 year high of $120.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.36.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.46. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 76.07% and a net margin of 7.59%.The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.000-6.350 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. Booz Allen Hamilton's payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 141.3% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 304 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 414.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 247 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company's stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a publicly traded management and technology consulting firm headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company provides a wide range of professional services and solutions in strategy, analytics, digital transformation, engineering and cyber security. Its expertise spans from supporting federal civilian agencies to defense, intelligence and homeland security organizations, as well as select commercial industries.

Key offerings include data analytics and artificial intelligence applications, software development and modernization, systems integration, and cyber risk management.

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