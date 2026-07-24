Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Issues FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.000-6.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.2 billion-$11.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.4 billion.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on BAH shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $88.00 to $69.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 target price on Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price target on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $84.46.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of BAH stock opened at $65.88 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $59.50 and a 12-month high of $120.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 76.07% and a net margin of 7.59%.Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.000-6.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Booz Allen Hamilton's payout ratio is 34.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 822,044 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $69,348,000 after acquiring an additional 94,434 shares during the period. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth about $367,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,083,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,015 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 186.0% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,612 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company's stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a publicly traded management and technology consulting firm headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company provides a wide range of professional services and solutions in strategy, analytics, digital transformation, engineering and cyber security. Its expertise spans from supporting federal civilian agencies to defense, intelligence and homeland security organizations, as well as select commercial industries.

Key offerings include data analytics and artificial intelligence applications, software development and modernization, systems integration, and cyber risk management.

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