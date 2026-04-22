Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Shares Down 5.1% - What's Next?

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH - Get Free Report) traded down 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $80.61 and last traded at $76.88. 95,486 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,226,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.00.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on BAH shares. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson set a $81.00 price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $94.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BAH

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.35. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $79.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 76.79%. Booz Allen Hamilton's revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton's previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Booz Allen Hamilton's dividend payout ratio is presently 35.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,946,447 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,176,522,000 after acquiring an additional 227,141 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,528,226 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $550,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,906 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,856,528 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $409,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,475 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,666,298 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $393,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,402,897 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $371,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company's stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a publicly traded management and technology consulting firm headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company provides a wide range of professional services and solutions in strategy, analytics, digital transformation, engineering and cyber security. Its expertise spans from supporting federal civilian agencies to defense, intelligence and homeland security organizations, as well as select commercial industries.

Key offerings include data analytics and artificial intelligence applications, software development and modernization, systems integration, and cyber risk management.

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