Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Trading 9.1% Higher - Here's Why

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Borders & Southern Petroleum Price Performance

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc ( LON:BOR Get Free Report )'s share price rose 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 10.60 and last traded at GBX 10.50. Approximately 1,666,792 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,259,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.62.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 9.84. The firm has a market cap of £92.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.77 and a beta of -0.41.

Insider Activity at Borders & Southern Petroleum

In other news, insider William Hodson bought 1,500,000 shares of Borders & Southern Petroleum stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 9 per share, with a total value of £135,000. 21.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Borders & Southern Petroleum Company Profile

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. The company is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. It holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers located approximately 150 kilometers south-east of the Falkland Islands. Borders & Southern Petroleum plc was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

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