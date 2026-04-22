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Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Trading 9.1% Higher - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Borders & Southern Petroleum logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares rose 9.1% to GBX 10.50 on Wednesday with volume up about 32% (1,666,792 shares vs an average of 1,259,423), reflecting notable intraday buying interest.
  • Insider buying: William Hodson purchased 1,500,000 shares at GBX 9 on Jan 31, and insiders collectively own 21.48% of the company.
  • Company focus: Borders & Southern is an independent oil and gas explorer operating in the Falkland Islands, holding 100% interest in three production licenses covering roughly 10,000 km² about 150 km southeast of the islands.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Borders & Southern Petroleum.

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 10.60 and last traded at GBX 10.50. Approximately 1,666,792 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,259,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.62.

Borders & Southern Petroleum Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 9.84. The firm has a market cap of £92.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.77 and a beta of -0.41.

Insider Activity at Borders & Southern Petroleum

In other news, insider William Hodson bought 1,500,000 shares of Borders & Southern Petroleum stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 9 per share, with a total value of £135,000. 21.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Borders & Southern Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. The company is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. It holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers located approximately 150 kilometers south-east of the Falkland Islands. Borders & Southern Petroleum plc was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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