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Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Boston Beer logo with Consumer Staples background
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Key Points

  • Boston Beer set FY 2026 EPS guidance of 8.500–10.500, slightly below the consensus of 9.98, and did not provide revenue guidance.
  • The company reported Q1 EPS of $1.64, missing estimates of $1.96 and narrowly missing revenue expectations, while the stock traded around $236.87 (market cap ~$2.47B).
  • Analysts hold a consensus "Reduce" rating with a $232.30 price target, and institutional investors own 81.13% of shares, with Goldman Sachs increasing its position by 55.4% recently.
  • Interested in Boston Beer? Here are five stocks we like better.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.500-10.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 9.980. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Boston Beer Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of SAM stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $236.87. 217,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,776. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $234.96 and a 200 day moving average of $218.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90. Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $185.34 and a 1 year high of $264.46.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $433.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.77 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 5.20%.Boston Beer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-10.500 EPS. Analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SAM shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Boston Beer from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research raised shares of Boston Beer from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $232.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Boston Beer

Institutional Trading of Boston Beer

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Boston Beer by 55.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,051 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,820,000 after acquiring an additional 22,129 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Boston Beer by 8.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company's stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Boston Beer by 5.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 21,902 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Boston Beer by 17.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,653 shares of the company's stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Boston Beer by 41.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,657 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company's stock.

About Boston Beer

(Get Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc NYSE: SAM is a leading craft brewer headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Since its founding in 1984 by Jim Koch, the company has focused on producing high-quality, distinctive beers and beverages for retail, on-premise, and distribution partners across the United States. Its operations include brewing, packaging, marketing and distribution, supported by a network of wholly owned brewing facilities and strategic partnerships with regional breweries.

Boston Beer's flagship brand, Samuel Adams Boston Lager, helped establish the modern U.S.

See Also

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