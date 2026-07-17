Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the thirty analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, twenty-three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.84.

Get Boston Scientific alerts: Sign Up

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partners dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $74.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BSX

Boston Scientific Trading Up 3.6%

Boston Scientific stock opened at $44.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.02. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $42.20 and a one year high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.29%.The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,580 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $202,914.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 25,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,437,348.12. This trade represents a 16.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Habiger bought 2,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.92 per share, for a total transaction of $125,820.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at $776,057.76. The trade was a 19.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought a total of 9,800 shares of company stock worth $554,012 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Outfitters Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Outfitters Financial LLC now owns 24,027 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,558 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company's stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Boston Scientific, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Boston Scientific wasn't on the list.

While Boston Scientific currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here