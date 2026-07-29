Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Releases Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.800-0.820 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.2 billion-$5.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.4 billion. Boston Scientific also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.280-3.320 EPS.

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Boston Scientific Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of BSX stock opened at $46.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.78 and a 200-day moving average of $63.10. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $42.20 and a 12-month high of $109.50. The firm has a market cap of $68.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.58.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.29%.Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.820 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.280-3.320 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, May 18th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Daiwa Securities Group downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $78.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on BSX

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,580 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $202,914.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 25,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,348.12. The trade was a 16.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David C. Habiger bought 2,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.92 per share, for a total transaction of $125,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at $776,057.76. This trade represents a 19.35% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased a total of 9,800 shares of company stock worth $554,012 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Boston Scientific

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter results exceeded expectations. Boston Scientific reported adjusted EPS of $0.86, above the $0.83 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $5.442 billion versus expectations of $5.36 billion. Sales increased 7.5% year over year, supported by 8.3% growth in Cardiovascular and 5.9% growth in MedSurg. Boston Scientific announces results for second quarter 2026

Boston Scientific reported adjusted EPS of $0.86, above the $0.83 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $5.442 billion versus expectations of $5.36 billion. Sales increased 7.5% year over year, supported by 8.3% growth in Cardiovascular and 5.9% growth in MedSurg. Positive Sentiment: Share repurchases and strategic investment added support. The company completed its $2 billion accelerated share-repurchase program, buying approximately 40 million shares. It also invested $1.5 billion in MiRus LLC for a roughly 34% stake and an option to acquire its TAVR business, expanding Boston Scientific’s cardiovascular growth opportunities.

The company completed its $2 billion accelerated share-repurchase program, buying approximately 40 million shares. It also invested $1.5 billion in MiRus LLC for a roughly 34% stake and an option to acquire its TAVR business, expanding Boston Scientific’s cardiovascular growth opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Product development remained constructive. Boston Scientific received FDA 510(k) clearance for its TruSelect 2.6 Microcatheter, while continued progress in its FARAFLEX atrial-fibrillation study could strengthen its position in pulsed-field ablation.

Boston Scientific received FDA 510(k) clearance for its TruSelect 2.6 Microcatheter, while continued progress in its FARAFLEX atrial-fibrillation study could strengthen its position in pulsed-field ablation. Neutral Sentiment: Management launched a multiyear restructuring program. The plan is expected to cost $700 million to $800 million through 2029 and may include headcount reductions. Management expects the initiative to reduce annual costs by approximately $500 million, but the near-term expenses and job cuts introduce execution risk. Boston Scientific unveils new restructuring plan

The plan is expected to cost $700 million to $800 million through 2029 and may include headcount reductions. Management expects the initiative to reduce annual costs by approximately $500 million, but the near-term expenses and job cuts introduce execution risk. Negative Sentiment: Full-year and third-quarter guidance trailed analysts’ expectations. Boston Scientific forecast third-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.80–$0.82 and revenue of $5.2–$5.3 billion, below consensus estimates of $0.84 and $5.4 billion. Full-year adjusted EPS guidance of $3.28–$3.32 and revenue guidance of $21.2–$21.4 billion also fell short of consensus estimates of $3.36 and $21.6 billion.

Boston Scientific forecast third-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.80–$0.82 and revenue of $5.2–$5.3 billion, below consensus estimates of $0.84 and $5.4 billion. Full-year adjusted EPS guidance of $3.28–$3.32 and revenue guidance of $21.2–$21.4 billion also fell short of consensus estimates of $3.36 and $21.6 billion. Negative Sentiment: Analysts have reduced valuation targets. UBS lowered its price target to $74 from $95 while maintaining a Buy rating, and Oppenheimer cut its target to $85 from $90 while retaining an Outperform rating. These reductions suggest analysts remain positive on the long-term story but see less near-term upside.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,376 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,556 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 123,592 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $13,275,000 after acquiring an additional 60,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 56.2% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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