Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.36 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. Boston Scientific's revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Boston Scientific updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.800-0.820 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 3.280-3.320 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Boston Scientific's conference call:

Second-quarter results exceeded guidance , with organic revenue growth of 7% and adjusted EPS of $0.86, up 15% year over year and above the $0.82–$0.84 forecast range.

, with organic revenue growth of 7% and adjusted EPS of $0.86, up 15% year over year and above the $0.82–$0.84 forecast range. Boston Scientific reduced its 2026 outlook to 5%–6% organic revenue growth and adjusted EPS of $3.28–$3.32, citing sharper-than-expected pressure in U.S. electrophysiology and a slowdown in WATCHMAN adoption.

WATCHMAN growth is expected to decline mid- to high-single digits globally in the second half, while EP growth is expected to be flat; management also anticipates limited EPS growth and margin pressure in 2027.

A company-wide restructuring program is expected to generate approximately $500 million in annualized savings by the end of 2029 , with more than half realized by the end of 2027 and reinvestment directed toward priority growth areas.

, with more than half realized by the end of 2027 and reinvestment directed toward priority growth areas. Management highlighted strong momentum in interventional cardiology, neuromodulation, interventional oncology, and vascular therapies, alongside longer-term catalysts including Penumbra, coronary IVL, FARAWAVE Ultra, ICE imaging, and potential MiRus TAVR assets.

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Boston Scientific Price Performance

NYSE BSX traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $46.58. The company had a trading volume of 24,062,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,127,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company's fifty day moving average price is $46.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.10. The company has a market capitalization of $69.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.58. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $42.20 and a 12-month high of $109.50.

Key Headlines Impacting Boston Scientific

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Boston Scientific exceeded expectations with adjusted EPS of $0.86 versus the $0.83 consensus and revenue of $5.442 billion versus $5.36 billion. Revenue increased 7.5% year over year, while adjusted EPS rose from $0.75 in the prior-year quarter. Boston Scientific Announces Second-Quarter Results

Boston Scientific exceeded expectations with adjusted EPS of $0.86 versus the $0.83 consensus and revenue of $5.442 billion versus $5.36 billion. Revenue increased 7.5% year over year, while adjusted EPS rose from $0.75 in the prior-year quarter. Positive Sentiment: Growth was broad-based: Cardiovascular sales increased 8.3%, with particularly strong reported growth in APAC and LACA. U.S. sales rose 6.2%, EMEA 6.1%, APAC 11.2% and LACA 22.4%, while margin expansion also supported the quarterly performance. Boston Scientific Q2 Earnings and Revenue Beat

Growth was broad-based: Cardiovascular sales increased 8.3%, with particularly strong reported growth in APAC and LACA. U.S. sales rose 6.2%, EMEA 6.1%, APAC 11.2% and LACA 22.4%, while margin expansion also supported the quarterly performance. Positive Sentiment: The company completed a $2 billion accelerated share repurchase, buying back approximately 40 million shares. It also invested $1.5 billion for a roughly 34% stake in MiRus and an option to acquire its TAVR business, potentially strengthening Boston Scientific’s structural-heart portfolio. Boston Scientific Q2 Revenue Report

The company completed a $2 billion accelerated share repurchase, buying back approximately 40 million shares. It also invested $1.5 billion for a roughly 34% stake in MiRus and an option to acquire its TAVR business, potentially strengthening Boston Scientific’s structural-heart portfolio. Neutral Sentiment: Boston Scientific received FDA 510(k) clearance for its TruSelect 2.6 Microcatheter, adding a new commercial opportunity, although the immediate financial impact is unclear.

Boston Scientific received FDA 510(k) clearance for its TruSelect 2.6 Microcatheter, adding a new commercial opportunity, although the immediate financial impact is unclear. Negative Sentiment: Management reduced 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $3.28-$3.32 from $3.34-$3.41 and forecast revenue of $21.2-$21.4 billion, below the approximately $21.6 billion consensus. Third-quarter guidance of $0.80-$0.82 EPS and $5.2-$5.3 billion revenue also trails analyst expectations. Boston Scientific Lowers Annual Profit Forecast

Management reduced 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $3.28-$3.32 from $3.34-$3.41 and forecast revenue of $21.2-$21.4 billion, below the approximately $21.6 billion consensus. Third-quarter guidance of $0.80-$0.82 EPS and $5.2-$5.3 billion revenue also trails analyst expectations. Negative Sentiment: The outlook reduction reflects slower demand for the Watchman heart device, product-growth moderation and increased competition. A global restructuring plan is expected to involve headcount reductions and $700 million-$800 million of costs through 2029, although management targets approximately $500 million in annual savings. Boston Scientific Cuts Outlook Ahead of Restructuring

The outlook reduction reflects slower demand for the Watchman heart device, product-growth moderation and increased competition. A global restructuring plan is expected to involve headcount reductions and $700 million-$800 million of costs through 2029, although management targets approximately $500 million in annual savings. Negative Sentiment: UBS lowered its price target to $74 from $95 while retaining a Buy rating, signaling reduced near-term expectations despite confidence in Boston Scientific’s longer-term prospects. UBS Adjusts Boston Scientific Price Target

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Leerink Partners dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $74.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $78.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 18th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David C. Habiger acquired 2,250 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $125,820.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at $776,057.76. This trade represents a 19.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $202,914.40. Following the purchase, the director owned 25,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,348.12. The trade was a 16.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders bought 9,800 shares of company stock worth $554,012. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sfam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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