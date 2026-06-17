Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Sets New 52-Week Low - Time to Sell?

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $45.91 and last traded at $45.9580, with a volume of 6156087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.92.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down from $97.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $85.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.56. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $55.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.02.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.29%.The firm's revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Scientific news, Director David C. Habiger acquired 2,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.92 per share, for a total transaction of $125,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 13,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $776,057.76. This trade represents a 19.35% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,580 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $202,914.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,348.12. The trade was a 16.44% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought 9,800 shares of company stock worth $554,012 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $2,199,395,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 133.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,057,936 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $631,135,000 after buying an additional 5,751,760 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 31.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,497,366 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,035,202,000 after buying an additional 3,907,981 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in Boston Scientific by 223.7% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 5,312,504 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $518,660,000 after buying an additional 3,671,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $280,735,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

Further Reading

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