Meta and Cloud Computing: Real Potential, or a Shot in the Dark?

Amid the boom in artificial intelligence spending, one key factor has separated Meta Platforms NASDAQ: META from the other Magnificent Seven hyperscalers: cloud computing. Microsoft NASDAQ: MSFT, Amazon.com NASDAQ: AMZN, and Alphabet NASDAQ: GOOGL all have massive cloud computing businesses. The model is relatively simple: customers pay to run workloads through their Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services, and Google Cloud segments.

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Interestingly, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has indicated that the company’s absence from this market could change. According to reports from Meta’s annual shareholder meeting, Zuckerberg said that entering the cloud computing market is “definitely on the table."

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There are multiple ways to take this news. On one hand, many investors do not feel Meta is doing enough to monetize its AI investments, and cloud computing could be one way to drive growth. But, it would also require Meta to enter a market it has no experience in and compete with some of the biggest companies in the world. There are several reasons to believe that Meta's entering the cloud computing market would be a challenging move for the company.

Cloud Computing: Huge Market, Tough Path to Profitability

At first glance, Meta entering the cloud computing market seems like it could be a solid way for the firm to drive growth. The opportunity is enormous and accelerating: in Q1 2026 alone, Synergy Research Group estimates worldwide cloud infrastructure spending reached $129 billion, up 35% year-over-year and on track to top half a trillion dollars in annual revenue.

Meanwhile, Alphabet noted in Q1 2026 that its cloud backlog now sits at over $460 billion. Additionally, operating income in this segment tripled YOY to $6.6 billion, with operating margin hitting a strong 32.9%.

Amid this, Zuckerberg argued that there are potential customers who want to use its computing capacity: “almost every week there are different companies that come to us from outside asking us to both stand up an API service or asking if we have compute that they could buy from us at some premium to what we’ve bought it at.”

Zuckerberg is essentially highlighting outside interest in Meta as a cloud computing provider, with companies willing to pay a premium to utilize its computing resources.

However, customer interest is one thing, but building a profitable cloud computing business is entirely different. Notably, Google Cloud posted operating losses of $4.35 billion in 2018, $4.65 billion in 2019, and $5.16 billion in 2020. The segment did not turn a full-year operating profit until 2023, and by that time, revenue had hit $33 billion. Starting with no cloud revenue today, Meta would have a long road ahead of it before generating cloud-based profits.

Zuckerberg’s Qualifier: Cloud Computing as an Overbuild Mitigator

In this context, it is good to see that Zuckerberg put clear guardrails around his cloud computing statement. Specifically, he said that cloud computing could be an option if Meta ends up with more AI capacity than it needs.

Zuckerberg stated, “we haven’t [entered cloud computing] yet because we think that we have a use for the compute… Obviously, if we get to a point where we feel that we have overbuilt, then that is an option that we have, and that is partially what gives us confidence in investing in building this out.”

In other words, a cloud computing business likely would not materialize unless Meta’s ability to find strong internal uses for AI compute hit a wall. In this situation, Meta could allow third parties to pay for access and generate revenue from its excess supply.

Thus, Meta is not entering the cloud computing market outright, but rather positioning it as a long-term risk management option against overbuilding. Still, this doesn’t dispel the difficulty of operating a profitable cloud business. Meta would likely have to make significant investments in hiring and cloud-specific services to be a strong competitor in this market.

On the other hand, Meta already has significant AI infrastructure in place. With those costs baked in, it's possible the firm could generate incremental profits over time through capacity that might otherwise go unused.

Meta: Advertising and AI Products Take Full Precedence Over Cloud Computing

Overall, despite the large cloud computing market, it is hard to say that entering this space would quell fears around Meta’s AI returns. If Meta’s cloud computing ramp looked like Alphabet’s, it would mean notable losses.

Looking ahead, it will be worth monitoring how Meta responds to future questions about cloud computing and how it would make such a business profitable. At this point, further improving its advertising business and delivering compelling AI products through its Muse Spark model continues to be its primary path forward.

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