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Alphabet’s Earnings Didn’t Just Beat—They Changed the Story

Ryan Hasson
Written by Ryan Hasson | Reviewed by Clare Titus
April 30, 2026
A three-dimensional Google logo rendered against a blue background with glowing digital wave elements.

Key Points

  • Alphabet reported a blowout Q1 2026 report with revenue of $109.9 billion, up 22% year over year, beating the $107.1 billion consensus estimate by a wide margin.
  • Google Cloud revenue surged 63% year over year to $20.03 billion, with its backlog nearly doubling quarter over quarter to over $460 billion.
  • Alphabet raised its full-year 2026 capital expenditure guidance to $180 billion to $190 billion, signaling continued acceleration of AI infrastructure investment.
  • Interested in Alphabet? Here are five stocks we like better.

Alphabet Today

Alphabet Inc. stock logo
GOOGLGOOGL 90-day performance
Alphabet
$362.43 -15.22 (-4.03%)
As of 04:00 PM Eastern
52-Week Range
$193.67
$408.61
Dividend Yield
0.24%
P/E Ratio
18.20
Price Target
$419.86
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Some quarters meet expectations, some beat them, and some reframe the entire narrative. Alphabet's NASDAQ: GOOGL Q1 2026 results, reported on April 29, fall firmly in the third category. The company just delivered its strongest revenue growth rate since 2022.

It absolutely crushed estimates across nearly every major metric and provided a forward outlook that suggests the pace of growth is accelerating, not plateauing. For investors who have followed the stock's leadership through the broader market's volatility this year, Tuesday's report was a powerful confirmation of the thesis on which it has been built.

The Numbers Were Exceptional

Total revenue for Q1 2026 came in at $109.9 billion, up 22% year over year from $90.2 billion in Q1 2025, and well ahead of the $107.1 billion consensus estimate. Operating income rose 30% to $39.7 billion, with operating margin expanding two percentage points to 36.1%. Net income reached $62.6 billion. EPS came in at $5.11, up 82% year over year. It was a sweeping beat across the board, and the stock reacted accordingly, surging higher in the after-hours immediately following the report.

Search, which many had feared would face pressure from AI-driven disruption, demonstrated just how durable and adaptable Google's core business remains. Search and other revenue grew 19% year over year to $60.4 billion, with queries at an all-time high. Rather than cannibalizing search, AI is driving more engagement with it. That is a meaningful signal. Google Services overall generated $89.6 billion in revenue, up 16%, with total paid subscriptions reaching 350 million across YouTube and Google One, the company's strongest subscription quarter on record.

Google Cloud: The Star of the Show

If there was one number that defined Tuesday's report, it was Google Cloud. Revenue came in at $20.03 billion, up 63% year over year from $12.26 billion in Q1 2025, and comfortably above the $18.4 billion analyst estimate. That is not just a beat. It represents a step-change acceleration from the 48% growth posted in Q4 2025 and marks the first time Google Cloud has crossed the $20 billion quarterly revenue threshold.

The cloud backlog nearly doubled quarter over quarter to over $460 billion...a staggering figure! It represents contracted but not yet recognized revenue, as well as signed agreements from enterprises and hyperscalers who have committed to Google Cloud for years to come. For context, Google Cloud's full-year 2025 revenue was $58.7 billion. A backlog of $460 billion means the growth runway extends far beyond anything the current consensus models reflect.

Raising the Bar on Investment

Alphabet also raised its full-year 2026 capital expenditure (CapEx) guidance to $180 billion to $190 billion, up from the prior range of $175 billion to $185 billion. Q1 CapEx alone was $35.7 billion. This is a company that is definitely not pulling back on AI investment at the first sign of market uncertainty. On the contrary, it is accelerating with its foot on the pedal. The recently closed $32 billion acquisition of Wiz, the cloud security firm, has now been integrated into Google Cloud, adding an enterprise security layer that strengthens its competitive positioning against Amazon's NASDAQ: AMZN AWS and Microsoft's NASDAQ: MSFT Azure.

Tokens processed through first-party models reached 16 billion per minute in Q1, up 60% from the prior quarter. Gemini Enterprise grew paid monthly active users 40% quarter over quarter. These are not vanity metrics. They are leading indicators of the monetization that flows into cloud revenue quarters down the line.

What Comes Next for Alphabet

Alphabet was already up almost 12% year to date heading into earnings, one of the better-performing mega-cap names in a market that has spent much of 2026 grinding through uncertainty. The after-hours surge following the report pushes that outperformance further, reflecting a market that is recalibrating what Alphabet's cloud and AI trajectory is actually worth.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) Price Chart for Wednesday, August, 5, 2026

The consensus among analysts before the exceptional report was already bullish. GOOGL has a Moderate Buy rating, with a consensus target of $370. But in the days to follow, don’t be surprised to see several analysts revisit their price targets. With Google Cloud now growing at 63%, a backlog approaching half a trillion dollars, Search queries at all-time highs, and 350 million paid subscribers across its consumer ecosystem, the case for Alphabet as one of the most compelling long-term AI infrastructure and platform plays in the market is stronger than it has ever been.

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Should You Invest $1,000 in Alphabet Right Now?

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Ryan Hasson
About The Author

Ryan Hasson

Contributing Author

Learn More about Ryan Hasson
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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Alphabet (GOOGL)
4.4738 of 5 stars		$362.43-4.0%0.24%18.20Buy$419.86
Alphabet (GOOG)
4.4218 of 5 stars		$360.13-4.1%0.24%18.85Buy$410.09
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