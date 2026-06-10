Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). In a filing disclosed on June 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Boston Scientific stock on May 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/2/2026.

on 6/2/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ciena NYSE: CIEN on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of AutoZone NYSE: AZO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Independent Bank NASDAQ: INDB on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics NASDAQ: ARQT on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Boston Scientific NYSE: BSX on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners NASDAQ: PWP on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cooper Companies NASDAQ: COO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals NASDAQ: LGND on 5/29/2026.

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Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.22. 4,077,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,533,727. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $57.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.56. Boston Scientific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.29%.Boston Scientific's revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. Research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, Director Cheryl Pegus acquired 1,770 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,987.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $99,987.30. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Habiger acquired 2,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.92 per share, for a total transaction of $125,820.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 13,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $776,057.76. This trade represents a 19.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 9,800 shares of company stock worth $554,012. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on BSX. Oppenheimer set a $90.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Leerink Partners lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $74.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Argus upgraded Boston Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Boston Scientific from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $85.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boston Scientific

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,249,447 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $13,497,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,337 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 2,759,657 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $263,133,000 after buying an additional 477,680 shares during the period. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,477,000. Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $2,384,000. Finally, Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth $26,955,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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