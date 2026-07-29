Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.280-3.320 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.2 billion-$21.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.6 billion. Boston Scientific also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.800-0.820 EPS.

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Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $46.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.58. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $46.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.10. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $42.20 and a one year high of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.820 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.280-3.320 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Boston Scientific from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group cut shares of Boston Scientific from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $78.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BSX

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Cheryl Pegus bought 1,770 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,987.30. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $99,987.30. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $202,914.40. Following the acquisition, the director owned 25,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,437,348.12. This represents a 16.44% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $554,012 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Boston Scientific

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter results exceeded expectations. Boston Scientific reported adjusted EPS of $0.86, above the $0.83 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $5.442 billion versus expectations of $5.36 billion. Sales increased 7.5% year over year, supported by 8.3% growth in Cardiovascular and 5.9% growth in MedSurg. Boston Scientific announces results for second quarter 2026

Boston Scientific reported adjusted EPS of $0.86, above the $0.83 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $5.442 billion versus expectations of $5.36 billion. Sales increased 7.5% year over year, supported by 8.3% growth in Cardiovascular and 5.9% growth in MedSurg. Positive Sentiment: Share repurchases and strategic investment added support. The company completed its $2 billion accelerated share-repurchase program, buying approximately 40 million shares. It also invested $1.5 billion in MiRus LLC for a roughly 34% stake and an option to acquire its TAVR business, expanding Boston Scientific’s cardiovascular growth opportunities.

The company completed its $2 billion accelerated share-repurchase program, buying approximately 40 million shares. It also invested $1.5 billion in MiRus LLC for a roughly 34% stake and an option to acquire its TAVR business, expanding Boston Scientific’s cardiovascular growth opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Product development remained constructive. Boston Scientific received FDA 510(k) clearance for its TruSelect 2.6 Microcatheter, while continued progress in its FARAFLEX atrial-fibrillation study could strengthen its position in pulsed-field ablation.

Boston Scientific received FDA 510(k) clearance for its TruSelect 2.6 Microcatheter, while continued progress in its FARAFLEX atrial-fibrillation study could strengthen its position in pulsed-field ablation. Neutral Sentiment: Management launched a multiyear restructuring program. The plan is expected to cost $700 million to $800 million through 2029 and may include headcount reductions. Management expects the initiative to reduce annual costs by approximately $500 million, but the near-term expenses and job cuts introduce execution risk. Boston Scientific unveils new restructuring plan

The plan is expected to cost $700 million to $800 million through 2029 and may include headcount reductions. Management expects the initiative to reduce annual costs by approximately $500 million, but the near-term expenses and job cuts introduce execution risk. Negative Sentiment: Full-year and third-quarter guidance trailed analysts’ expectations. Boston Scientific forecast third-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.80–$0.82 and revenue of $5.2–$5.3 billion, below consensus estimates of $0.84 and $5.4 billion. Full-year adjusted EPS guidance of $3.28–$3.32 and revenue guidance of $21.2–$21.4 billion also fell short of consensus estimates of $3.36 and $21.6 billion.

Boston Scientific forecast third-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.80–$0.82 and revenue of $5.2–$5.3 billion, below consensus estimates of $0.84 and $5.4 billion. Full-year adjusted EPS guidance of $3.28–$3.32 and revenue guidance of $21.2–$21.4 billion also fell short of consensus estimates of $3.36 and $21.6 billion. Negative Sentiment: Analysts have reduced valuation targets. UBS lowered its price target to $74 from $95 while maintaining a Buy rating, and Oppenheimer cut its target to $85 from $90 while retaining an Outperform rating. These reductions suggest analysts remain positive on the long-term story but see less near-term upside.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,376 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Seldon Capital LP purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company's stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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