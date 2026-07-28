Bowhead Specialty (BOW) to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share and revenue of $278.6940 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $155.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.74 million. Bowhead Specialty had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 9.99%. On average, analysts expect Bowhead Specialty to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Bowhead Specialty Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:BOW opened at $31.23 on Tuesday. Bowhead Specialty has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business's 50-day moving average is $28.78 and its 200-day moving average is $25.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of -0.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowhead Specialty

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOW. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,225,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,962,000 after acquiring an additional 535,065 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,506,887 shares of the company's stock worth $40,746,000 after purchasing an additional 404,199 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in Bowhead Specialty in the 4th quarter valued at $11,317,000. American Family Investments Inc. grew its position in Bowhead Specialty by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,023,778 shares of the company's stock valued at $188,542,000 after purchasing an additional 323,017 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Bowhead Specialty by 286.5% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 326,228 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,821,000 after purchasing an additional 241,829 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bowhead Specialty from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Bowhead Specialty from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group set a $28.00 target price on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $33.71.

Get Our Latest Report on Bowhead Specialty

Bowhead Specialty Company Profile

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

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