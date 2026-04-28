Bowman Consulting Group (BWMN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share and revenue of $116.7720 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Bowman Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $128.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.12 million. On average, analysts expect Bowman Consulting Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Bowman Consulting Group Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ BWMN opened at $30.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Bowman Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $45.83. The company has a market cap of $528.19 million, a P/E ratio of 43.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWMN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bowman Consulting Group in a research note on Friday, January 9th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $45.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Bowman Consulting Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bowman Consulting Group news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $230,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,353,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,561,009.98. This represents a 0.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 17.42% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Bowman Consulting Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 244.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,301 shares of the company's stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 478,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company's stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter worth about $217,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. NASDAQ: BWMN is a multidisciplinary professional services firm that provides engineering, environmental, planning and surveying services to public and private sector clients. Its service offerings encompass civil, geotechnical and environmental engineering; land development planning and permitting; construction management; survey and geospatial services; and ecological and water resources consulting. The firm supports infrastructure, real estate, energy, utilities and telecommunications projects, delivering site characterization, design, permitting and construction-phase oversight.

Since its founding in 1980, Bowman Consulting Group has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to expand its technical capabilities and geographic footprint.

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