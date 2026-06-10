Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BWMN shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Bowman Consulting Group from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bowman Consulting Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bowman Consulting Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm set a $58.00 price objective on Bowman Consulting Group and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Raymond Jr. Vicks sold 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $41,008.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,887.62. This represents a 6.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Gary Bowman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $230,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,353,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at $41,561,009.98. This trade represents a 0.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 21,230 shares of company stock valued at $655,208 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Bowman Consulting Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWMN. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 3,560.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 524,867 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,233,000 after purchasing an additional 510,527 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,590,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,958,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 998.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,309 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 91,181 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 285,024 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,411,000 after purchasing an additional 66,029 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Performance

BWMN opened at $32.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $564.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Bowman Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $25.96 and a 1-year high of $45.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.81.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $126.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.49 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 2.02%. Research analysts predict that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. NASDAQ: BWMN is a multidisciplinary professional services firm that provides engineering, environmental, planning and surveying services to public and private sector clients. Its service offerings encompass civil, geotechnical and environmental engineering; land development planning and permitting; construction management; survey and geospatial services; and ecological and water resources consulting. The firm supports infrastructure, real estate, energy, utilities and telecommunications projects, delivering site characterization, design, permitting and construction-phase oversight.

Since its founding in 1980, Bowman Consulting Group has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to expand its technical capabilities and geographic footprint.

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