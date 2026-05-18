Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN - Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.88, but opened at $31.30. Bowman Consulting Group shares last traded at $31.28, with a volume of 10,993 shares traded.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on BWMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bowman Consulting Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Roth Mkm set a $58.00 target price on shares of Bowman Consulting Group and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research cut shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $47.50.

View Our Latest Report on BWMN

Bowman Consulting Group Price Performance

The business's 50 day moving average price is $30.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.52. The stock has a market cap of $549.38 million, a P/E ratio of 52.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $126.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.49 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 2.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Bowman Consulting Group

In other Bowman Consulting Group news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $230,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,353,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,561,009.98. This represents a 0.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Raymond Jr. Vicks sold 1,230 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $41,008.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,143 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,887.62. This represents a 6.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 21,230 shares of company stock worth $655,208 over the last 90 days. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowman Consulting Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,289 shares of the company's stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,473 shares of the company's stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,818 shares of the company's stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,880 shares of the company's stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company's stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company's stock.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. NASDAQ: BWMN is a multidisciplinary professional services firm that provides engineering, environmental, planning and surveying services to public and private sector clients. Its service offerings encompass civil, geotechnical and environmental engineering; land development planning and permitting; construction management; survey and geospatial services; and ecological and water resources consulting. The firm supports infrastructure, real estate, energy, utilities and telecommunications projects, delivering site characterization, design, permitting and construction-phase oversight.

Since its founding in 1980, Bowman Consulting Group has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to expand its technical capabilities and geographic footprint.

Further Reading

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